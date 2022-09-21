Cordelia A.  Lermon

Our mom, Cordelia (Cordy) Lermon of West Concord, MN, quietly slipped away to rejoin Dad on September 19, 2022.

Mom was born on April 11, 1932, in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada to Mary Gurski. She was adopted by Alfred and Bertha Kirsch. They lived in Canada the first 4 years of her life and moved to Beaulieu, MN. They moved to Kansas City, Missouri during WW2. They eventually moved back to Park Rapids, MN. Cordy graduated from St. Joseph Academy in Crookston, MN. She continued her education at St. Mary’s School of Practical Nursing in Rochester, MN. She and a couple of friends headed to Staples, MN for their first nursing job.

She met Bill Lermon at the Armory in Rochester, MN and the rest is history. They married on November 25, 1952. They made their home in the West Concord, MN area where they raised 10 kids. Mom was involved in St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in West Concord, belonged to the Catholic daughters of America, Owatonna court. She also was involved with the Fairview Nursing home in Dodge Center. She was very active with the activities of her grandkids and great grandkids.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill; daughter, Cynthia; brother, Ralph; parents, Alfred and Bertha Kirsch and birth mother, Mary (Gurski) Grassl.

She is survived by her children; Linda (Bruce) Klassen of Pine Island, MN, Jim (Dahni) Lermon of West Concord, MN. Judy Eggert (Jeff Peterson) of Hayfield, MN, Ed Lermon of Duluth, MN, Curt (Brenda) Lermon of Casper, WY, Susan (Patrick) McGinnis of Neenah, WI, Teresa (Gregg) Gustine of Pine Island, MN, Phil (Tracy) Lermon of Byron, MN and Joe Lermon (Barb Haecherl) of New Prague, MN; 23 grandchildren; 36 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren and many extended family and friends.

Visitation will be at Michaelson Funeral Home in West Concord, MN on Sunday, September 25th from 2:00 – 5:00 PM and at church on Monday one hour prior to Mass. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 AM Monday, September 26, 2022 at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in West Concord with Father John Lasuba officiating. Interment will be in Concord Cemetery in Old Concord, MN. A Lunch Reception will be held at the West Concord Historical Society immediately following the burial.

In Lieu of flowers, donations may go to St. Jude’s Hospital, Concord Cemetery, or the American Legion in West Concord, MN.