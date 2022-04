Sept. 16, 1927 - April 5, 2022

SPRING VALLEY, Minn. - Corene Hamre, 94, Spring Valley, Minn., died Tuesday, April 5, in Spring Valley Living.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, April 21, at Hindt Funeral Home in Spring Valley. A funeral will be 11 a.m. Friday, April 22, at Cherry Grove (Minn.) United Methodist Church. Pastor Deanna Woodward will officiate. Burial will be in Etna Cemetery.

Arrangements by Hindt Funeral Home.