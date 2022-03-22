Corey Patrick Shaw

Pat Shaw, age 67, passed away at his home in Storden, Minn., on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

He was born March 16, 1954, to Wayne and Marie Rayburn Shaw in Durand, Wis. He graduated from John Marshall High School in Rochester, Minn., in 1972. He and Marlene Rothacker married and later divorced.

He was preceded in death by his father, Wayne A. Shaw; his stepfather, Fred E. Stafford; and his stepdaughter, Tabitha Rothacker.

He is survived by his daughter, Shannon (Rich) Clark; stepdaughter, Tonya (Robert) Furbee; stepson, Tom; and his mother, Marie Stafford; along with a large extended family that include many nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

His body will be cremated, as was his wish, with a celebration of life to include a tree planting ceremony later this spring. Details to be announced closer to the event.