Funeral services for Corinne Lexvold will be held Wednesday August 17th at 2:00 PM at Lands Lutheran Church near Zumbrota. The Rev. David Krinke will officiate. The visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church, and burial will follow the service at the church cemetery. Mrs. Lexvold, 93, of Zumbrota, died Saturday August 13, 2022 at the Zumbrota Care Center where she had resided for a short time.

Corinne Ann Romness was born January 11, 1929 in Goodhue County, the daughter of George and Alice (Hanson) Romness. She attended school in Wanamingo. She married Jerrold Lexvold on September 27, 1944 at her parents’ home. In addition to being a devoted wife and mother, Corinne was blessed with many talents especially in basket making, baking and cooking, and her dessert bars were delicious. She lived in the same house for 66 years. She loved her grandchildren, and her foundation was always her faith in God. After the passing of her husband one of the things she particularly enjoyed doing was taking bus trips with friends.

She is survived by her daughters, Dianne (Keith) Krier of Wanamingo, Alice (David) Gullickson of Rochester, Marcia Hoffman of Rochester, and Lana (David) Bye of Pine Island; a son Jerry Lexvold of Zumbrota; 17 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Also surviving is a sister, Beata Youngdahl, who resides in North Carolina.

Corinne was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, a grandchild, a sister, and 2 brothers, as well as a daughter-in-law and a sister-in-law.

If so desired, memorials may be directed to a charity of the donor’s choosing.