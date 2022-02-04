Corky Buckingham

Corky was a loving father, grandfather, brother, and friend. He died unexpectedly in his home on February 1, 2022 at the age of 76.

He was born in Owatonna, MN to Minor and Jean (Mulvihill) Buckingham.

Corky graduated from West Concord High School and attended Mankato State. He worked in a variety of jobs around West Concord and then found his passion in farming while also being a rural mail carrier for over 40 years. In his later years, he was a Real Estate Agent. He was also instrumental in starting the West Concord Public Charter School.

Corky was very active in his community. He helped restore the St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Kenyon, MN. He was very passionate about community service and played a vital role in updating and maintaining the West Concord softball field. He was a Cardinal Club member, Concord Township Clerk, and on the Dodge County Zoning and Planning committee. Corky was always willing to help anyone. He found enjoyment in going up to Leech Lake, walking with friends, morel mushroom hunting, driving around the countryside, and frequenting Sam’s Club. His love for music led him to attending many concerts and plays. He loved having a full house and entertaining friends and family. As well as hosting deer camp and making his famous chili. Corky married Roberta Surprenant on March 19, 1966. They had 5 children. He married Ann Ryan on March 7, 1993 and had two children together along with 4 step-children.

Corky was preceded in death by his parents Jean and Minor Buckingham; and wife Ann Buckingham.

He is survived by his 7 children Toni (Rowan) McDonnell, Teri (Jon) Streiff, James (Katrina) Buckingham, Traci (Luke) Payette, Joseph (Megan) Buckingham, Alexandra Buckingham, Matthew Buckingham; and his 4 step-children Natalie (Joe) Gorman, Dustin (Jenna) Gadient, Jacqueline (Ernie) Loerzel, Dane (Lisa) Gadient; grandchildren Molly, Rowan, Cassidy, Courtney, Carter, Madeline, Luke, Charis, Shonnie, Aidan, Kirsten, Natalie, Ryan, Jason, Elizabeth, Max, Gavin, Keegan, Cayden, Magdalynn, Liam and Wade; and 4 siblings Tomi Pirrotta, Glenda Dollander, John Buckingham, and Ann Ryan.

Visitation will be held at the West Concord Historical Society on Thursday, February 10th from 4PM-8PM. A Celebration of Life will be held at the West Concord Historical Society on Friday, February 11th from 1PM-4PM.

Memorials are preferred and will be directed by the family to some of Corky’s favorite organizations including: West Concord Cardinal Club, St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, and the Concord Church of Christ.