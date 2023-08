May 13, 1996 - Aug. 11, 2023

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Courtney McGill, 27, Racine, Minn., died Friday, Aug. 11, in Rochester.

Visitation will be from 3-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Spring Valley, Minn. Visitation will continue from 9-11 a.m., followed by a funeral at 11 a.m., Friday, Aug. 18, at the church. The Rev. Zachary Lovig will officiate. Burial will be in Millet Cemetery in near Stewartville, Minn.

Arrangements by Hindt Funeral Home.