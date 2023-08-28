Craig Alan Hanson a resident of Merritt (Deadwood, South Dakota) died Saturday, July 29 at his family home following a brief illness surrounded by family and friends. Craig’s last request was to see his two boys one last time. With the help of the Lord both his boys were with him his last 5 days and by his side when he passed. He was an awesome father and always there for the boys!

Craig was born June 1, 1954 in Rochester, MN to parents Don and Mary Hanson. He attended Golden Hill Elementary School, Central Junior High and Mayo High School.

He was employed by Quality Printers, Schmidt Printing before starting his own electronic pre-press company - Input-Output of Rochester. He also while living in Wyoming owned and published the monthly publication The Entertainer, Sights Sounds of Casper, Gillette and Douglas, Wyoming. His talents as the consummate salesman and “entertainer/story-teller” brought him to South Dakota in 2013, where along with his sister Chris and cousin Steve formed “Cousins Pub and Pizza” in Merritt, SD.

His personality and energy was the “Spark” of Cousins…where he would shoot his cannons, propelling a golf ball 2 miles. It was an experience that was had by thousands of people every year.

He is survived by his mother - Mary, sister - Chris, sons - Chad and Byran, one grandson - Jadon, numerous nieces and nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father; sister - Corrine (Hanson) Skare and brother - Carey Hanson.

He was cremated and no funeral/memorial service is planned. A private “Celebration of Life” will be held later.

It is with great joy and peace that Craig accepted Jesus Christ as his Savior and is with him right now!!