SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

Craig Allen Knox

61db6a402ff74275d2f5806a.jpg
Published January 10, 2022 08:43 AM
Share

Craig Knox, 69, of Byron, passed away peacefully on the morning of Friday, Jan. 7 after a lengthy journey of medical obstacles.

Craig was born October 19, 1952, in Spring Valley, MN, to Roland and Kathleen (Balbach) Knox. He grew up in Spring Valley and graduated in 1971. After high school Craig moved to Colorado where he met and fell in love with Martha Bradbury. On June 9, 1973, Craig married Martha, the love of his life in Spring Valley. Their life together was full of love, laughter, and happiness. Craig always had a smile and a kind word for everyone he met. He will always be remembered for his love of life and the way he could light up a room with his jokes and laughter and his ability to make everyone feel loved and important.

Craig is survived by his wife Martha; his 4 kids: Melissa Knox, Molly (Kenny) Jones, Betsy (Jake) Meyer, and Ben (Jessica) Knox; 1 granddaughter, Savannah, and 2 grandsons, Roland and Calvin; 4 sisters, 2 brothers, and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents and a nephew.

His life will be celebrated in River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home on Wednesday, January 12, from 4-7pm. A memorial mass will be held at St. Pius X Catholic Church on Thursday, January 13, at 11am with Rev. Russell Scepaniak officiating, with visitation one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or The Arbor Day Foundation.

Online condolences are welcome at www.mackenfuneralhome.com 

Modulist Image

Most Recent
61ddf7f81a90f875b5e95c25.jpg
Jerry Ray Haack
January 11, 2022 03:43 PM
Wallace Peters
January 11, 2022 02:53 PM
61ddc1172ff74275d2f8412f.jpg
Wilma “Willie” Fitzgerald
January 11, 2022 01:33 PM
Nancy M. Neubauer
January 11, 2022 12:23 PM
Brett Arlen Walker
January 11, 2022 12:23 PM
Dean Alden
January 11, 2022 12:03 PM