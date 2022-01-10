Craig Allen Knox

Craig Knox, 69, of Byron, passed away peacefully on the morning of Friday, Jan. 7 after a lengthy journey of medical obstacles.

Craig was born October 19, 1952, in Spring Valley, MN, to Roland and Kathleen (Balbach) Knox. He grew up in Spring Valley and graduated in 1971. After high school Craig moved to Colorado where he met and fell in love with Martha Bradbury. On June 9, 1973, Craig married Martha, the love of his life in Spring Valley. Their life together was full of love, laughter, and happiness. Craig always had a smile and a kind word for everyone he met. He will always be remembered for his love of life and the way he could light up a room with his jokes and laughter and his ability to make everyone feel loved and important.

Craig is survived by his wife Martha; his 4 kids: Melissa Knox, Molly (Kenny) Jones, Betsy (Jake) Meyer, and Ben (Jessica) Knox; 1 granddaughter, Savannah, and 2 grandsons, Roland and Calvin; 4 sisters, 2 brothers, and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents and a nephew.

His life will be celebrated in River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home on Wednesday, January 12, from 4-7pm. A memorial mass will be held at St. Pius X Catholic Church on Thursday, January 13, at 11am with Rev. Russell Scepaniak officiating, with visitation one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or The Arbor Day Foundation.

Online condolences are welcome at www.mackenfuneralhome.com