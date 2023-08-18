Craig H. “Nelly” Nelson- Stewartville

Craig Howard Nelson, 61, of Stewartville, MN, died Thursday, August 17, 2023, at the Chatfield Chosen Valley Care Center.

Craig was born July 7, 1962, In Rochester, MN to Edward and Fern (Harvey) Nelson. He graduated from John Marshall High School in 1981. On October 23, 1993, he married Krisanne M. Lundy at the Decorah Lutheran Church in Decorah, Iowa. They welcomed their daughter Alexis into the world in July of 2001. The family lived in Rochester, MN until 2020 when they moved to Stewartville, MN. Craig worked for the Rochester Public Schools for the majority of his career.

Craig loved country music, golfing, fishing, being outside, boating on the river, watching sports, being with family and friends, and was an avid NASCAR fan.

Craig loved watching the Minnesota Vikings, Wild, Twins and Gophers.

He is survived by his wife Krisanne M. Nelson and their daughter Alexis K. Nelson of Stewartville, MN; Brothers Jeff (Barb) Nelson of Clearwater, MN and Mike Nelson of Spring Valley, MN; sister Kim (Dave) Hansen of Ham Lake, MN; his sister- in- law Suzanne (Lyle) Taylor of Spring Valley, MN and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his mother Fern (Harvey) Nelson, father Edward Nelson, and his mother and father- in- law.

A Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday August 23, 2023, in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home. The Memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 24, 2023, at Redeemer Lutheran Church with an hour visitation at 10:00 a.m. the day of with Pastor Adam Koglin officiating. Burial will be at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family for funeral expenses.

Online condolences are welcome at www.mackenfuneralhome.com.