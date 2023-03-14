Craig W. Goodsell

Dad lived a private life. If it were left up to him his obituary would read, “Craig William Goodsell died.” But since it’s not up to him…

Craig William Goodsell, officially started plowing the golden fields of heaven on February 28th, 2023. Rumor has it the Landowner told him he showed up a little bit early but He was happy to have him.

Dad was born to Parker and Naomi Goodsell in Austin, MN in 1950. He grew up on the family farm in Grand Meadow with his sister Terri (Randy Gilbert) and continued the family legacy upon the passing of Grandpa. For over 50 years dad cultivated the land that he loved.

When dad wasn’t in the field, he enjoyed gardening (producing the best sweet corn you have ever tasted), family get-togethers (with the Low’s, Gilbert’s, Mickelson’s, Durhman’s, Kolling’s and Soltau’s), riding side-by-side with friends, and traveling the world with Sue. But above all that, his greatest joy was watching his grandchildren and extended grandchildren play ball. Whether it was in the stands or streaming games from his lazy boy, he was and will remain their number one fan.

It was dad’s wish to not have a public visitation or funeral. While we will respect his wishes, we will have a celebration of life later in the spring, most likely when Jay is in the field planting. I’m sure the stories shared at that time will be the stuff of legend.

In lieu of memorials I would be ever so grateful for you to send me your favorite memories or stories of my dad to jessicaannporter@gmail.com.