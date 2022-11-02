Curtis E. Grabau,” Curt”, 88, of Rochester, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at Cottagewood Senior Communities.

Curt was born February 7, 1934, at home in Spring Valley, the son of Adolph and Anna (Growth) Grabau. He graduated from Wykoff High School and went on to work on various construction jobs. Curt proudly served his country by enlisting in the U.S. Army, where he was stationed in Germany. On October 5, 1955, Curt was united in marriage to Elaine Ruesink at the Greenleafton Reformed Church. Curt worked in research for The Mayo Clinic and retired after 35 years of service. He was a dedicated employee to Mayo throughout his life. After retiring, he kept busy by driving for Park Place Auto and Clements. Curt enjoyed hunting and fishing with his brothers and going camping as part of the Holiday Rambler Club. Curt was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Rochester. He was a patient, kind, and caring man. He also had a funny, outgoing, and social side. He had a way of making everyone feel included and comfortable. Above all, Curt was a devoted husband and dad, he always put his family first.

Curt is survived by his sons, David (Jean) Grabau of Wabasha, Neal (Pam) Grabau of Rochester; grandchildren, Tyler Grabau, Nathan Grabau, Samantha (Michael) Guidinger, Ashley (Dylan) Weber, Trevor (Adria Huerta) Grabau; two great-grandchildren, Raelynn and Renlee and siblings, Raymond (Mildred) Grabau, Butch (Helen) Grabau, and Eunice Thompson. Curt was preceded in death by his wife, Elaine and by his siblings, Eldon, Arlow, Elmer, Reuben, Gerhardt, Gerald, and Bernice Scheevel.

A funeral service will be held 2:00 PM Monday, November 7, 2022, at Grace Lutheran Church, 800 East Silver Lake Dr., Rochester, MN. Visitation will be held from 1:00 PM until time of the service. The Rev. Bill Keller will be officiating with entombment at Grandview Memorial Gardens. To share a special memory or condolence, please visit www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com