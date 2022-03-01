Curtis Emil Pearson, 81, Rochester, MN, died February 27, 2022 at his home.

Curt was born July 28, 1940 to Emil S. and Edith J. Swanson Pearson in Red Wing, Minnesota.

He graduated from Central High School in Red Wing, MN, in 1958 and from St. Olaf College, Northfield, MN, in 1962 with a major in history and minor in German. He obtained a teaching certification and began teaching at Jeffers, MN, in 1964. He did post graduate work at the University of MN through an NDEA Institute program in the summer of 1965. During the summer of 1966, he participated in another NDEA Institute program through Stanford University to study German language and culture in Bad Boll, West Germany.

On Dec. 30, 1966, he and Glennis Rasmussen were married at Jeffers, MN. In 1968 he accepted a teaching position in Worthington, MN and taught German and American History until his retirement in 1997. When Curt was not teaching, you could find him at his other job painting houses for others, or working outside on his acreage. After his retirement, he enjoyed spending time during the winter in Fredericksburg, Texas.

Continuing in the faith, which his parents had instilled in him as a young child, he was active in First Lutheran Church in Worthington as an usher, committee member, Bethel Bible Course teacher, church council, serving also as chairman of a call committee. In Rochester, he was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.

In Worthington, he was a member of the Early Riser’s Kiwanis Club and served as president and Lt. Governor for MN – Dakota Region 6. In Rochester, he joined Day Makers and did many different service projects with this club. He was a strong believer in Salvation Army and supported their cause. He also volunteered for Community Food Response collecting food for distribution to those in need.

Curt was active in the Worthington-Crailsheim (Germany) Sister City program and served as president of Worthington-Crailsheim International Incorporated for four years. He led many student and adult groups on trips to Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. He was a tireless advocate for the partnership that began as an outreach to Crailsheim after WWII, and this ongoing friendship was always near and dear to his heart.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Miriam Johnston, and brothers, Emmett and Wesley. He is survived by his wife, Glennis, his son, Michael (Nancy) of Owatonna, and daughter, Tracy (Doug) Tollefson of Rochester, grandchildren, Emily and Megan Pearson, Matthew, Keira, and Cameron Tollefson, a brother, Merle Pearson, and Philipp Rehberger (German exchange student who became like one of the family) as well as many other relatives and friends.

The memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Rochester, MN with lunch to follow at Charlie’s Eatery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

