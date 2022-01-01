Curtis Jay Mulholland passed away on Thursday, December 23, 2021, at Essentia Health, St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth. He was 87 years old.

Curtis was born on February 2, 1934, to Claude and Anne (Pencille) Mulholland, growing up in the Zumbro Falls, MN area. He attended Red Bridge Country School and graduated from Mazeppa High School in 1951. After high school Curtis enrolled for a year of college at Northwestern Bible College in Minneapolis, MN. In December of 1955 Curtis joined the United States Navy, traveling to many parts of the United States which included New York, Pennsylvania, and South Carolina. After being honorably discharged from the Navy in September of 1957 Curtis moved to and lived in Rochester, MN, working various jobs: Crenlo, Inc., farmhand, driving school bus for Mazeppa school district, and building construction. On June 24, 1961, Curtis married the woman he would spend the rest of his life with, Maxine E. Kappauf in Sandstone, MN. In 1965 Curtis and Maxine decided to move to the Hinckley area to raise their children. At this time Curtis started working for the Pine County Highway Department. Curtis worked for Pine County until he retired in October of 1991 right before the Halloween blizzard. There were many hobbies that kept Curtis busy throughout his life. He enjoyed reading, proofreading books, and Bible studies. Curtis also enjoyed the outdoors, whether it was fishing, hunting, cutting wood, or riding his bike around town.

Curtis is preceded in death by his parents, Claude and Anne Mulholland; brothers, Dennis, Kenneth, Grant, Stanley, Duane; sisters, Pauline and Janet.

Curtis is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Maxine; his children, Brian (Dawn Morsett) of Hinckley, MN, Bruce of Hinckley, MN, Brandt (Christine) of Cascade, WI, Kristen (Rick) Yost of Colorado Springs, CO, Kathryn (Jon) Hirsch of Whitewater, KS, Bryce (Sharon) of Seward, AK, Brendan (Dawn Branville) of Sandstone, MN; brothers, Glen (Nancy) Mulholland of Rochester, MN, Maurice (Wanda) Mulholland of Rochester, MN; sister, Barbara Madsen of Rochester, MN; brother and sister in laws, David (Carol) Kappauf, Keith (Shelby) Kappauf, Jeff (Lori) Finke, Norma Merkel, Evelyn Gallimore, Carol Kirkham, Audrey Mulholland; twelve grandchildren, Miles, Caleb, Curtis, Thomas, Austin, Nicholas, Benjamin, Nicole, Aleigha, Erika, Autumn, Nia, and twelve great grandchildren, Aiden, Olivia, Evan, Avery, Jonathan, Camdon, Easton, Kacyn, Elayne, Elliot, Elizabeth, Eden, and step grandchildren and step great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, January 7, 2021, at Clover Community Church with Pastor Mathew Moris officiating. Visitation will be on Thursday, January 6, 2021, from 5 until 7 P.M. at Tatting-Methven Funeral Home in Hinckley as well as one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at Clover Cemetery.

Arrangements by Tatting Methven Funeral and Cremation Services, Hinckley, Minnesota