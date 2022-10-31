Cynthia “Cindy” Ann Larrison went to be with the Lord on October 20th, 2022.

Cindy was born on January 31st, 1964, in Rochester Minnesota to Glenn and Beverly Larrison. She and her two older brothers Daniel and David shared many fond memories growing up on the farm including riding horses and picking and eating fresh peas. She graduated from Mayo high school in 1982.

Cindy was diagnosed with a seizure condition that would plague her throughout her life. While she endured many hardships, Cindy rarely complained and always had a warm smile and a hug to greet you. She was thankful for small things in life. She enjoyed the show Wheel of Fortune, playing cards, spending time with family, her beloved pet poodle Sami and her lifelong friend Shelly.

Cindy was preceded in death by her father Glenn “Larry”, brother Daniel, and her mother Beverly. She is survived by her brother David and many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

The memorial for Cindy will be held on Friday November 4th, 2022, at 11:00 AM, in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the memorial service at the Chapel.

Online condolences are welcome at www.mackenfuneralhome.com.