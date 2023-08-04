Cynthia Drydale

Cynthia “Cindy” Drysdale, the ever-adored and vivacious soul, took her final bow on July 28, 2023, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, at the age of 64. Born on November 20, 1958, in sunny Sacramento, California, she waltzed through life with charm and grace.

Known for her infectious laughter and warm heart, Cindy wore many hats: a doting mother, a beloved aunt, a cherished sister, and a loyal friend. She could light up a room with her presence alone!

Cindy leaves behind a wonderful legacy, survived by her life partner Mark Shorey, ex-husband Gary Schoenfelder and daughters who inherited her spirit of love and adventure: Nichole Schoenfelder, Erin Schoenfelder-Bushman (Jerico), Ashley Schoenfelder, and the delightful Julia Duckworth (Cory). In the tapestry of her family, she is also survived by her brother Richard Drysdale (Mary), brother Bruce Drysdale (Kim), brother Marc Drysdale (Diane), sister Kathleen Drysdale (Brian), and brother Jeff Drysdale (Kim) and Aunt Lois Schmidt. Cynthia’s pride and joy were her 8 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. With a lineage as charming and vibrant as hers, it’s no wonder her nieces and nephews are countless in number!

Cindy’s journey was preceded by her parents, the late Mac and Arleen Drysdale, who undoubtedly welcomed her with open arms into a world of eternal laughter. Joining them were numerous beloved aunts, uncles, and her granddaughter Nevaeh Duncan and niece Tammy Eckel. Though their physical presence may have ceased, their memories and love continue to resonate within the hearts of Cindy’s family.

Let us honor Cindy’s life and legacy with a joyful Celebration of Life, August 27th 1-4 pm at the Eagles Club 917 15th Ave SE Rochester MN 55904. She taught us that life is too short to be taken too seriously. Through every playful pun and witty remark, she reminded us to embrace life’s adventures with a smile.