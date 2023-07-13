Cynthia M. Tenley

Cynthia Mae Tenley passed away suddenly on July 8, 2023 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, Minnesota.

Cindy was born in Duluth, Minnesota on November 25, 1953 to Donald and Dorothy (Ahlness) Fenske. She graduated from Rochester John Marshall High School in 1972. Cindy began her working career at Rochester Methodist Hospital as a surgical services communicator. She had an unmatched talent and creativity of flower design for 26 years. Prior to her retirement, she worked as a paraprofessional for Rochester Public Schools. On July 23, 1976, Cindy was united in marriage to the boy next door, Cary Tenley. The couple was blessed with a son Joseph and a daughter Jenna, whom they raised in Rochester.

Cindy is survived by her husband of 47 years, Cary Tenley; son Joseph (Jenny) Tenley of Rochester; daughter Jenna (Tanner) Eveland also of Rochester; brother Tom (Suzy) Fenske of New Ulm; brother Steve (Shelly) Fenske of St. Charles; sister Karen (Tom) Yess of Mankato; her beloved grandchildren Mariah, Chet, and Quinn; and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, and Cary’s parents, Chet and Viola Tenley, and Cary’s sister Kathy.

Cindy’s love for her family and friends was always known. She loved nature, gardening, live music, boating, fishing, and spending time with her family. Her favorite places were the family cabin on Lake Francis in Elysian, Minnesota, and the wonderful family campground at Hager City on the mighty Mississippi. She will be forever remembered for her 1000-watt smile, her endearing humor, and the love she had for her family and friends.

A celebration of Cindy’s life will be held on Friday, July 21, 2023 at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes in Rochester, Minnesota (5421 Royal Pl NW) from 4 - 7 PM. Blessed be her memory.

A memorial of Cindy’s legacy may be accessed at the Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home website www.ranfranzandvinefh.com. Suggestions for her remembrance may include planting a tree to help refurbish forest land in Minnesota.