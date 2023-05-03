Cynthia Thoreson-Arnold, 67 of Rochester, passed away Saturday, November 26, 2022 at Weatherstone Assisted Living.

Cindy was born on May 19, 1955 in Webster City, IA. Her parents were Ralph and Verna Thoreson. She grew up on the family farm in rural Ellsworth, IA. She enjoyed her farm childhood with many siblings: Bob, Harold, Jill, Liz and Beth. She even had her own pony named Little Black. Cindy was a member of (confirmed in 1970) Trinity Lutheran Church in Ellsworth, IA. She graduated from South Hamilton High School in 1973, then attended UNI, and graduated in 1977 with a BA in Art with teaching certification.

Cindy spent most of her adult life in the Rochester, MN area. She initially worked at SEMCIL (South Eastern Minnesota Center for Independent Living). She was a huge advocate for bringing awareness to disabled person’s rights and was involved in helping to achieve amendments to the ADA. She later went to work at Macy’s. Cindy loved dogs and had many during her lifetime. Holding the most special place in her heart was her dog Blue, her first Service Dog. Cindy co-authored the book In Blue’s Shoes . This children’s book is a story and insight into the daily life of Blue, Cindy’s mobility assistance dog. She also loved going to concerts and probably holds some kind of record for attending Neil Diamond concerts.

Cindy married Lowell Arnold in 1990. They lived their life together in Rochester and Byron, MN, surrounded by Lowell’s children, grandchildren, and their families.

Cindy is preceded in death by her husband Lowell (2019), parents Ralph and Verna Thoreson, brother Bob Thoreson, and nephew Brandon Thoreson.

She is survived by her siblings Harold (Diane) Thoreson of Urbandale, IA, Jill Thoreson of Webster City, IA, Liz Rahto (Jerry Donaldson) of Jewell, IA, Beth Thoreson, and sister-in-law Sandy (Bob) Thoreson of Beaufort, SC. She has nine nieces and nephews.

She is survived by her step-children Kevin (Pat) Arnold of Byron, MN, Kent (Lorrie) Arnold of Hayfield, MN, Kim (Eric) Allore of Mankato, MN, 7 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.

The Memorial Service for Cynthia will be held on Saturday June 3, 2023 at 11:00AM in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home. Visitation for family and friends will begin at 10:00AM at the chapel. Light refreshments to follow.

Memorials are preferred to Can Do Canines of Rochester, MN.

