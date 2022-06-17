Dale C. Brown, age 89, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Thursday, February 17, 2022, at Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital.

Dale was born in 1932 to Carl and Avis Brown in Fountain, MN and baptized at the Methodist Church in Chatfield, MN. He graduated from Chatfield High School in 1949 and then enlisted in the United States Air Force, where he served as an airman first class from 1949-1952. Dale married and had five children. He remarried in 1974 to Marlene Quast and was the father to two stepchildren. Dale’s love of woodworking encompassed both his profession and hobbies. He worked as a carpenter his entire career and enjoyed woodcarving, especially birds. He also enjoyed making knives, flying radio-controlled airplanes, and making jewelry during the 25 years spent wintering in Arizona.

Dale is preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, Paul Moneitt; daughter, Julie; and two sisters. He is survived by his wife, Marlene; children, Victoria McClure, Brad Brown, Wade (Diane) Brown, Carrie (Brian) Veitz; stepchildren, Keith (Lori) Menzel, Michelle (Shane) Fields; one sister; one brother; seven grandchildren; six step-grandchildren; and numerous great and great-great grandchildren.

A Graveside Service will be held at 1 PM on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at Chatfield Cemetery, Chatfield, MN. Pastor Keith Ratcliff officiating.

