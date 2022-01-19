Dale Carl Gene Ferber

Dale Ferber, 79, of Mazeppa, Minnesota, passed away on January 17th, in his home, surrounded by his family.

Dale was born on February 16th, 1942, to Louis C. and Emma L. Ferber of Mazeppa. After graduating from Mazeppa High School in 1960, he met the love of his life, Sherrie Ferber, on the steps of W.D’s in Mazeppa. Dale worked for the City of Rochester at the Water Reclamation plant between 1963, and 2007. At the time of his retirement, Dale was the longest serving City employee, a record he was quite proud of. After retiring, Dale got his real estate license, and created Ferber Reality.

Dale and Sherrie started their family in Rochester, and later moved to Byron, where they lived for many years. In 1992, they moved to their lake home on Lake Zumbro, not far from Dale’s family farm, where they remained until his passing.

Dale was selfless and hard-working; he never tired of putting the needs or wants of others before his own. When he wasn’t outside doing chores, cutting wood, or mowing the golf course-sized lawn, he was cooking, baking brownies, or whipping up a batch of his famous Saturday Morning Pancakes, a tradition his grandson Dalen has come to master.

When he wasn’t busy working, baking, or cooking, Dale loved to spend time with his family and the dogs out on the lake or camping in Wabasha.

He was a proud father, who gladly attended anything his sons participated in, be it sporting events or piano recitals. He loved all animals, and the farm became an unofficial nature preserve, where hunting was strictly forbidden. He fed deer out of the palm of his hands, pulled the tails of unsuspecting squirrels, and fostered baby rabbits.

He is survived by four sons: Daniel of Byron, Dean (Diana) of Rochester, Duey (Amy) of New Richland, and Dana of Berlin, Germany. His eight grandchildren: Jacob, Dalen, Joseph, Evan, Katherine, Kellen, Nolan, and Mason.

Dale was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers, Arnold (Fern) Ferber and Jim (Marlys) Ferber, and his wife, Sherrie.

Visitation is at Mahn Funeral home in Rochester on Thursday, January 20th, between 5pm and 8pm.

The funeral will take place Friday, January 21st at St. John the Evangelist in Rochester at 10:30am with a visitation at 9:30am.