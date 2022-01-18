Dale Cushman

Dale Dilles Cushman, 82, Viola Township, Eyota, MN passed away at his home on January 17, 2022 surrounded by his family.

Dale was born on September 18, 1939 in Lone Rock, IA, son of Harold and Henrietta (Severins) Cushman. Dale grew up in Iowa and moved to Wisconsin when he was an adolescent. He graduated from Mondovi, WI high school where he met the love of his life, Beverly Jean Bentley. Dale and Bev were married in Wisconsin on September 20, 1959. They moved to Rochester, MN following their marriage. In December of 1977, they moved to the farm in Viola, MN.

Dale started Imperial Floor Maintenance in 1965. He continued with this business for 40 years. After retirement, he and Bev traveled South for the winters. Dale’s biggest passions were his faith, family, farming and fishing and spending his summers at the campground with his family.

Dale is survived by his wife, Bev of Viola, MN; Children: Laura (Lonnie) Schnell, Millville, MN; Julie (David) Heins, Eyota, MN; Brian (Tammy) Cushman, Dresser, WI; Sara (Tom) Anderson, Zumbro Falls, MN; Lisa (Gerry Wallace) Krier, Plainview, MN. Grandchildren: Erin (Jeremy) Allen, Brad (Amanda) Schnell, Jacob (Kristen) Schnell, Matt (Kelsey) Schnell, Tyler (Ally Lipetzki) Hoeft, Conner (Jessica Edgar) Hoeft, Jessica (Bryce) Streitmatter, Briana Rendon, Mikayla (Sean) Johnson, Christie (Jamie) Stay, Carrie Groth, Cassie (Andy) Fortsch, John (Apryl Falk) Tighe, Katelyn (Kevin Prieto) Tighe, Destinee (Dominic) Briggs, Mikenzie (Jamie) Rowe, Courtney Krier; Nineteen great-grandchildren with three more due this summer. He is also survived by his two sisters Beatrice (Arland) Anderson, Dresser, WI; Judy (Gale) Goss, Mondovi, WI; and brother Robert (Colleen) Cushman, Dakota, MN. Dale was preceded in death by his parents and his infant brother, Dilles Lee.

A special thank you to Heartland Hospice and Pastor Cheryl Nyman.

Funeral service is Monday, January 24, 2022, 11:00 a.m. at Peace United Methodist Church, Plainview, with Pastor Cheryl Nyman officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Plainview. Visitation is Sunday, 3:00-7:00 p.m. at Schad & Zabel Funeral Home in Plainview and one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday.

Schad & Zabel Funeral Home in Plainview is assisting the family with arrangements.