Dale Donlinger

Dale Lawrence Donlinger, 76 of Rochester passed away peacefully Saturday, April 30, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loved ones.

Dale was born November 13, 1945, in White Water Valley, Minneiska, MN, at home, to Leo and Agnus (Stroot) Donlinger. Dale served in the United States Army and the 82nd Airborne from 1964-1966.

Dale married Judy Reiter on June 24, 1967, and they enjoyed 54 wonderful years together. They have two children Thomas and Timothy. From 1966-1975 Dale worked for Alvin Benike. In 1975 until present he spent his life farming. Dale was a member of the American Legion in Eyota, MN.

He is survived by his wife, Judy; children, Thomas of Rochester, MN, Timothy (Sue) of Rochester, MN; grandchildren Jordan (Sasha), Paige; three great grandchildren, Brialise, Keldyn, Rhetten; two sisters, Charlotte (Dick) Spurck of Rochester, Kay Blattner of Millville, one brother Ken Donlinger of Weaver and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Leo Jr. who died in childhood, Richard, Robert, John “Jack,” Donald, James, and sister Shirley Mahon.

A visitation will be held 5-7 p.m. Thursday, May 5, 2022, at Schad and Zabel Funeral Home in Plainview and one hour prior to the service at the church.

Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Friday, May 6, 2022, at Borromeo Catholic Church in St Charles, MN, with Father Tim Biren officiating.

Burial will follow at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Preston.

Schad & Zabel Funeral Home in Plainview is assisting the family with arrangements.