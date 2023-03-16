Dale E. Schulz, 59, of Rochester, joined his wife, Cathi, in Eternal Life on Sunday, March 12, 2023. He passed away unexpectedly at his home.

Dale Eugene Schulz was born April 10, 1963, to Elgar and Lorraine (Hovda) Schulz in Spring Valley. He was baptized at Bear Creek Lutheran Church on May 12, 1963, and later confirmed there on June 11, 1968.

Dale graduated from Grand Meadow High School in 1981. On Sept. 3, 1988 he married the love of his life, Catherine (Rucker) Hammel and became a father to her two daughters. Together they went on to have a daughter and a son.

Dale worked for over 25 years at Midststes Retreading and Wholesale in Rochester, where he gained many lifelong friends. A few years after his wife’s retirement, he moved with her to Apache Junction, Az. While in Arizona he loved spending his time enjoying the beautiful weather and scenery. He also enjoyed Thursday night bingo at The Eagles Club. Shortly after his wife’s passing he returned to Rochester to be closer to his family.

Growing up Dale always loved being outdoors. In the winter he was always riding his snowmobile and the rest of the year he was always riding his bike.

Dale loved the Vikings and almost never missed a game. During the game he would often call his daughter and express his love, or hate, for what had just happened on the field. He enjoyed camping and fishing with his family and friends. For many years Dale would get together with his closest buddies for an annual camping trip in Elk River. He also liked relaxing by the fire in his backyard with his family.

Dale loved grilling and passed that love down to his son. At dinner time they would regularly argue about who got to be the one to do the grilling. He also loved gathering with his large family for every holiday. And every holiday ended with a game or two of their favorite card game, 31.

Some of the many memories Dale’s children will remember him for are all the things he has taught them. Everything from riding a bike, to fishing, swimming and so many more.

Dale loved all ten of his grandchildren dearly. The way he smiled and his face lit up each time he met his new grandchild will never be forgotten.

Dale is survived by his four children, Sadie (Todd) Livingston of Ellsworth AFB, S.D., Ellen (Justin Miller) Hammel of Rochester, Lydia Schulz of LeRoy, and Adam (Hannah) Schulz of Albert Lea; Mother-in-law, Genevieve Rucker of Buckeye, Az.; four siblings, Sandra (John) Doering of Rochester, Janet Ludescher of Rochester, David (Becca) Schulz of Grand Meadow, and Marcia Tuve of Rochester; ten grandchildren, Jazmine, Luke, Abigail, Jacob, Levi, Izabella, Mackenzie, Kane, Addilyn, and Areia; and many nieces, nephews, friends, and family who loved him very much. He is preceded in death by his wife, Catherine; and his parents Elgar and Lorraine (Hovda) Schulz.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 am (with a visitation beginning at 10:00) on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 869 seventh Ave. SE, Rochester, MN 55904

Rochester Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and condolences of Dale may be shared at rochestercremationservicesmn.com