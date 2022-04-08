Dale H. Schwartz

Dale Henry Schwartz, 86, of Eyota, MN, died Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at St. Mary’s Hospital.

Dale was born on September 30, 1935 in Haverhill township, MN, to Henry and Esther (Arends) Schwartz. He went to school in Rochester before joining the Army in 1955. He married his first wife, Joyce Chamberlain, in 1959 and had two sons: Kevin and Kraig. They resided in Arizona and later divorced. Dale eventually moved back to Rochester, where he met Darlene Helgerson. The two married in 1989 at Homestead United Methodist Church in Rochester.

Dale worked as a car salesman for many years, then at IBM and RCTC until retiring. He was an avid bowler who enjoyed boasting about his high scores. He also enjoyed gardening and took pride in his beautifully landscaped backyard. Dale was a big sports fan who enjoyed watching the Twins, Vikings, and Gophers. Dale thoroughly enjoyed spending time with his kids and grandkids, taking them on many family getaways.

Dale is survived by his beloved wife, Darlene; his sons, Kevin (Sandra) Schwartz of Prescott, AZ, and Kraig (Mary) Schwartz of Rochester, MN; step children, Steven (Debbie) Helgerson of Chatfield, MN, Fred (Barbara) Helgerson of Eyota, MN, Susan Helgerson of Plainview, MN; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sister, Janet (Jim) Sheldon; brother, David (Paula) Schwartz; and sister-in-law Ardith Brennan. He is preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Esther Schwartz; and siblings, Mary, Elaine, Donna and Dennis.

The Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, April 11, 2022 at the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home with Rev. Karen Foster officiating. The visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Grandview Memorial Gardens in Rochester, MN.

