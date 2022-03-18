Dale Hulshizer

Dale Eugene Hulshizer, 97, passed away on Sunday, March 13, 2022 at Whitewater Health Services in St. Charles.

Dale was born November 19, 1924, the youngest of 8 children to Fred and Rosa Hulshizer in Worth County, Iowa. He completed 8th grade, at age 17 relocated to St. Charles for his job driving truck. He soon would meet a lady who would steal his heart and become the love of his life. On August 22, 1943 he married Lois May Henry. Even though he only had $5.00 dollars to his name when they wed, the love they shared together for the next 76 years was priceless.

Shortly after they were married, Dale purchased his first semi to haul grain, and the rest is history. He and Lois planted their roots in Utica and worked hard to build their business Hulshizer Grain & Elevator for many years while raising their four children. As his family and business grew, Dale embraced the small town as his home, and would serve as mayor for over 18 years.

One of his best memories being mayor was when he along with the entire community worked hard to pull off and commemorate Utica turning 100 years old. In 1958, thousands of people came to take part in the endless festivities. The men grew long beards, wore top hats and were the Brothers of the Brush, while the women wore long “swishy” dresses paired with matching bonnets and were the Sisters of the Swish. It was the most successful, outrageous centennial celebration in the history of “small town” Minnesota.

In his retired years, Dale enjoyed mowing lawns, woodworking, attending family gatherings, snow-birding in Texas with Lois, and delighted in spending precious time with all company. No matter how busy life would get, their door was always open. He and Lois never missed a Sunday going for a long drive around the countryside, visiting friends, family, and many times stopping in Utica for a burger and brandy at Shattuck’s (aka Brewskie’s).

All his life Dale loved entertaining and being surrounded by his loved ones. He took pleasure in meeting new people as well, and rarely missed a beat with his natural quick wit. One of his biggest joys in the last few years was talking about the good ole days; reminiscing about his life with great pride and a twinkle in his eye. If you knew him well, you might have seen a tear or two.

For many years Dale has been a member of the Rising Sun Masonic Lodge #49, St. Charles Moose Club, Elks, and Utica Presbyterian Church.

He is survived by his children Patricia (Tom) Bailey of Wabasha, Cecil (Bev) Hulshizer of Utica, Paulene Trudeau of FL, and Jeanette (Paul) Kieffer of St. Charles. Grandchildren: Scott, Christy, Brett, Tami, Tom, Jill, Joel, Rebecca, Darci, Andrew, Todd, Alana, Angie, Annie, and Kallie. 32 Great Grandkids, 5 Great Great Grandkids. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Lois in 2019, his in-laws Gladys and Harold Bartsh of St. Charles, Elsie and Ralph Motske of St. Charles, and his siblings Lawrence, Herb, Warren, Fritz, Sis, Bub, and Babe.

A special thank you to the staff at Season’s Hospice, Assisted Living, Whitewater Health Services, and to all of those who visited him throughout the years.

Dale found joy and beauty everywhere and in everyone. He will be dearly missed. As we reflect and remember him, dad would have reminded us that although things are not exactly like you wanted it to be, “you have to take the bitter with the sweet”.

A private remembrance of Dale and Lois’ Life will be held in the summer. Please share a memory of Dale at www.hofffuneral.com.