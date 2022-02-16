Dale John Wieck

Dale Wieck, 88, of Rochester passed away peacefully at home on February 14, 2022. Dale aged with grace and dignity, while managing the challenges of his health. He was able to remain at home with the help of his family and Dorma, until losing his battle with dementia.

Dale was born on June 8, 1933, to Elmer and Verena Wieck, in Bellechester Minnesota. Dale was raised on the family farm, in Bellechester, until 1946 when the family moved to their new farm in Lake City. Dale was drafted into the US Army in 1954 and served until 1956 stationed at Fort Leonard Wood Missouri, Fort Lewis Washington, and Alaska. Dale was united in marriage to Dorma Croatt on November 29, 1958.

Dale worked at Quarve & Anderson Construction for 10 years, before joining Rochester Public Works in 1969 until his retirement in 1994. He earned several driving and safety awards. Dale was a proud member of St. John’s Catholic Church; International Union of Operating Engineers (Local 49ers); American Legion; and the Lake City Sportsman’s Club.

Upon Dale’s retirement, he and Dorma spent many years traveling across the USA. Dale was an avid outdoorsman spending many years camping with his family, hunting, and fishing with friends, family, and work buddies. He enjoyed celebrating special occasions with family, friends, and former colleagues. Both Dale and Dorma spent many years attending not only Doug’s hockey games but also his four grandson’s sporting events across the USA and Canada. He was very proud of his four grandsons.

Dale was a sweet, genuinely kind, compassionate, big-hearted man who worked long and hard to provide for his family. He would help anyone who needed it without expecting a single thing in return. Dale not only loved the extended Wieck family, but he also loved Dorma’s extended family. Dale genuinely cherished all of his relationships. Dale took pride in his boats, vehicles, and motorhomes, which were all impeccably maintained.

He will be remembered for his sweet smile, kind deeds, his passion for the great outdoors, and his unconditional love of family and friends. Anyone that ever met Dale loved and respected him. Dale also had a soft spot for the family pets. He truly was a great example of a genuinely good man, a devoted and loving husband, a wonderful father, grandfather, and a true friend. A phrase many use when describing Dale “They don’t make men like that anymore.”

Dale is survived by Dorma, his wife of 63 years and their three children, Diane Wieck Woodward (Paul), Dawn Wieck (Al) Faupel, and Doug Wieck; four grandsons, Josef Faupel (Kelsey), Connor (Tia) Faupel, Taner Wieck (Miranda), and Takota Wieck; and siblings, Johnny Wieck, Ruthie (Marv) Fick, and Gary (Shirley) Wieck. Dale will be greatly missed and our memories will be cherished forever.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 19, 2022 in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home with Rev. Msgr. Gerald A. Mahon officiating. A visitation will be held from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, February 18, 2022 in the River Park Chapel, and one hour prior to the service on Saturday.

A special thank you to Interim Healthcare and their hospice team for the extraordinary care they provided Dale and for the kind support they gave his family.

