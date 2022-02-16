Dale Krier, 82, of Plainview, MN, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ; he passed away peacefully from complications due to Lewy body dementia at his home surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, February 15, 2022.

Dale was born on June 19, 1939 in Pine Island, MN to LeRoy and Irene (Proper) Krier. He attended Pine Island and Rochester public schools and graduated from Rochester High School in 1957. He graduated from University of Minnesota, St. Paul Ag School in 1959.

Dale married his sweetheart from across the road, Sharon Schwanke on February 24th, 1962. They were blessed with 3 children. Dale was a field representative and Plainview yard manager for Central Livestock in Zumbrota for many years. Dale was an active member of Hilltop Fellowship Church in Millville. Dale was a 4-H leader and Plainview-Elgin Saddle Club member. Dale’s favorite place to be was in the stands, watching his kids and grandkids in their many sports and activities, cheering on the Plainview Gophers, Byron Bears, Zumbrota-Mazeppa Cougars, and Henry Sibley Warriors. He was also an avid Minnesota Twins and Vikings fan. Dale also loved solving the world’s problems over a morning cup of coffee with his cronies in Plainview. His gruff exterior could not over-shadow his kind and humorous spirit.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Sharon, son Jimmy (Jane) Krier of Byron, MN; daughter Michelle (Quintin) Warford of St. Paul, MN; and son Mark (Sara) Krier of Mazeppa, MN; grandchildren Jacob (Taryn) Krier, Jillian (Ben) Irons, Ava Warford, and Luke and Jack Krier; and great-grandchildren, Jett, Reagan, and Ainslee; sister Judy (Bill) Larson, brother Steve (Deb) Krier, and sister Mary Quimby.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, David.

The family of Dale Krier wishes to convey gratitude to Emily, Dori, and Sandra from Interim Healthcare and Hospice for tremendous care given and sincere compassion shown in the final weeks.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, February 21, at 2:00 p.m. at Ranfranz & Vine Funeral Homes in Rochester with Pastor Steve Buss officiating. Friends and family may visit from 12 noon on Monday until the time of service. Memorials can be made in Dale’s honor to Hilltop Fellowship Church.

