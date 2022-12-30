Dale Loren Langworthy, 82, of Dodge Center, MN passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Fairview Care Center in Dodge Center, MN.

Dale was born on March 9, 1940, in Dodge Center, MN to Leslie and Ruby (Madery) Langworthy. He grew up in rural Dodge Center where he enjoyed the Minnesota country life. He was active in 4-H and FFA. He showed Yorkshire hogs and beef cattle. While attending Dodge Center High School, he was a drummer in the school band and played accordion and guitar. You would often find him playing his guitar over campfires at the summer camps he worked at. After graduating in 1958, he entered into the US Navy.

Dale married Judy Bannell of St. Paul, MN on October 10, 1959, and a few years later, they moved to California. Together they raised two sons. Dale later married Judy Jimenez. While living in California, he was involved with Real Estate in one way or another. He also taught Real Estate Principles and Laws at Chabot College in Hayward, CA for seven years. Later Dale was involved in leasing of cellular communications towers in Northern California; Detroit, Michigan; and Indianapolis, Indiana. In his later retirement, Dale moved back to Minnesota, to the land he loved.

Dale is survived by his sons, Michael Langworthy and Brett Langworthy of California; granddaughter, Bria Langworthy of Chicago, IL; and sister, Marlys Delzer of Mantorville, MN.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother and sister-in-law’s, Roy and Joyce Langworthy and Erwin and Merece Langworthy; brother-in-law, David Delzer; and former wives, Judy and Celia.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, January 2, 2023, at Czaplewski Family Funeral Homes, 801 7th St SE in Kasson with Pastor Roger Langworthy officiating and special music provided by his nephews and niece, Randy, Nadine, and Roger Langworthy. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Inurnment will be in Riverside Cemetery next to his parents at a later date. Memorials can be directed to the Riverside Cemetery, Fairview Care Center, or to the donor’s choice.

The family would like to extend a very heartfelt thank you to the Fairview Care Center and Hospice staff for the excellent care given to Dale.

Blessed be his memory.