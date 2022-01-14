SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

Dale M. Guimond

61e1ad7792869575b12167d2.jpg
Published January 14, 2022 12:43 PM
Share

Dale M. Guimond, 66, passed away quietly at home on January 5th, 2022 in Cedar Falls, IA, formerly of Rochester, MN.

He was born on June 30th, 1955 in Minneapolis, MN to Laurence and Darlene (Morris) Guimond.

Dale’s passion was in the aviation field where he worked as a crop duster throughout the state of Kansas for many years. He moved to IA in 2005 to be closer to family. He was employed by Aerial Services, Inc from 2005 as a mechanic and Waverly airport manager while they were the FBO. He retired in 2021.

He is survived by his mother Darlene Guimond (Elgin, MN), three brothers, Terry Guimond (Spring Valley, MN), Gregg (Jen) Guimond (Grimes, IA) Roger (Cath) Guimond (Owatonna, MN); four sisters, Debbie (Dan) Frey (Rochester, MN), Sharon (Brian) Lubahn, Rochester, MN, Lori Guimond (Cedar Falls, IA) and Annette (Tom) Osborne (Vero Beach, FL).

He was preceded in death by his father, Laurence R. Guimond and brother Daryl L. Guimond.

There will be no funeral services at this time. There will be a celebration of life at a later date.

Memorials may be directed to the Guimond family.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home of Waverly, IA is assisting the family with arrangements. 319-352-1187

Modulist Image

Most Recent
Terry Millikan
January 14, 2022 01:13 PM
George Nyari
January 14, 2022 01:13 PM
61e1bc405f07c675b3471fb1.jpg
Donna Johnson
January 14, 2022 12:53 PM
61e1a99d92869575b1215e45.jpg
Joan M. Underwood
January 14, 2022 11:33 AM
61e0b56604352f75e50ef497.jpg
Jerry P. Schliep
January 14, 2022 09:13 AM
61df9b849b95dc75eb3e84e5.jpg
Evan Mathis
January 14, 2022 09:03 AM