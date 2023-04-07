Dale Paul Wellik, 74, of Dodge Center, MN passed away on Thursday, April 6, 2023, at Mayo Clinic St. Mary’s Campus in Rochester, MN.

Dale was born on May 7, 1948, in Spring Valley, MN to Elmer and Mary (Gildner) Wellik. He graduated from Stewartville High School in 1966. Following high school, he enlisted in the Air Force. Dale retired as a clean water plant operator at the Dodge Center treatment plant.

Dale was especially proud of his Air Force service from 1967-71, earning the rank of Sergeant. He dedicated his time to helping service members, becoming a lifetime member of the DAV and VFW. Dale was instrumental in promoting, volunteering and fundraising with Honor Flights and Wreaths Across America. He held many local and state offices, highlighted by being named Minnesota District 1 Commander for the American Legion. Dale served on the Color Guard for Dodge Center American Legion Post 384 and Kasson American Legion Post 333. Among other community involvement, Dale was a long-time member of the Knights of Columbus, 4th Degree Faithful Navigator.

Dale is survived by his daughters, Denise (Ken) Wellik-Peterson of Isanti, MN and Shari (Tom) West of Savage, MN; grandchildren, Katherine, Elizabeth and Samantha; siblings Dorothy (Willis) Hines, Richard Wellik, Gregory (Gwen) Wellik, Karen (Eugene) Jennings, Colette (Glenn) Holst, Marilyn Bandt, Kevin Wellik, Ruth Wellik, Marie (Robert) Fuller, John (Stephanie) Wellik and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

A funeral mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at St. John Baptiste de la Salle Parish, 20 2nd St NE in Dodge Center. Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Czaplewski Family Funeral Homes, 25 South St SW in Dodge Center and one hour prior to the service at the church. A luncheon will follow the mass at the Dodge Center American Legion Post 384, 401 Hwy St W Dodge Center. Interment will follow the luncheon at St. Bernard’s Catholic Cemetery in Stewartville, MN with military honors provided by Dodge Center Legion Post 384 and Kasson Legion Post 333.

To share a special memory or condolence please visit czaplewskifuneralhomes.com, Czaplewski Family Funeral Homes, 801 7th Street SE Kasson, MN 55944, (507) 634-6510. Blessed be his memory.