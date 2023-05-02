Dallas Backhaus

Dallas Martin Backhaus, age 82, of Rochester, p assed away on March 22, 2023, at Knapp Medical Center in Weslaco, Texas.

Dallas was born in Linton, North Dakota to George and Vera (Yoeder) Backhaus on July 28, 1940. His family moved to Oregon a nd then back to South Dakota, where he grew u p.

In 1957, he joined the Air Force and was h onorably discharged. After his discharge, he w ent back to South Dakota, where he started d riving truck. He moved to Rochester in 1963.

D allas worked for Brad Ragan Tire and Bauer Built Tire before starting Dallas Tire and Dallas Truck Centers.

In July 1966, he married Sandy Bailey and they h ad a son Troy. They later divorced. On May 1, 1999, he married Donna Mann in Rochester.

Dallas is survived by his wife, Donna, and son, Troy. He was preceded in death by his parents; b rothers, Russell, LeRoy and Gordon; and sisters, Joyce and Donna Mae.

A celebration of life will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at the Eagles club in Rochester. There w ill be a ceremony at 1:30 p.m.

Donations can be made to the humane society o f your choice or Channel One in his name.