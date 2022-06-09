Dallas F. Johnson

Dallas Ferdman Johnson, 78, of Rochester, MN, died Tuesday, June 7, 2022, peacefully at home with his family at his side.

Dallas was born February 13th, 1944, in Sargeant, MN to Aletta and Ferdman Johnson. He graduated from Hayfield Senior High School in 1961. After graduating Dallas started his career as a union painter. He retired from painting while working for Sorenson and Sorenson Painting & Decorating of Rochester, MN.

Dallas loved fishing, boating, hunting, gardening, and spending quality time with friends and family who meant the world to him, and not to forget his love for the Minnesota Vikings.

He is survived by his wife Gloria Johnson, 1 sister Velda Musolf of Mantorville, MN, his daughters Francesca (Scott) Johnson of Rochester, Laura (Brad) King of Lake City, MN, his son’s Brent (Maria) Johnson of Mesa, AZ, Donnie (Lisa) Stellmaker of Minneapolis, MN, Lee Stellmaker of Rochester and Jason (Laura) Camp of Maiden Rock, WI; 11 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

The funeral service will be held at 11am, Friday June 17th in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home in Rochester, MN with Rev. Lester Horntvedt officiating. Visitation will be held at 5pm - 7pm, Thursday, June 16th and 1 hour prior to the Funeral Service on Friday at Macken Funeral Home. Burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery. Lunch will be served at the Eagles Club, Rochester, MN immediately preceding the funeral service.

