Dallas G. Adams

Dallas Glen Adams, 99, of Zumbro Falls, passed away at his home on Thursday, January 5, 2023. He was born November 16, 1923, in Zumbro Falls to Glen and Minnie (Grabow) Adams. He attended school in Zumbro Falls and graduated from Rochester High School. He served his country during WWII in the US Army stationed in Okinawa, Japan. On August 10, 1991, he married the love of his life Diane Morrisey.

Dallas was a lifetime resident of the Zumbro Falls area, where he farmed. He was a conservationist when it came to farming and knew the importance of conservation of farmland and the importance of planting trees. Dallas enjoyed many hobbies, especially woodworking, fishing, and gardening. He was a longtime Treasurer, Trustee, and financial supporter of the Dale Cemetery in rural Zumbro Falls. Dallas was always very community minded and supportive. He was a member of the Millville Valley American Legion, Zumbro Falls VFW, and Zumbro Valley Sportsman Club.

Dallas was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Diane on November 12, 2004, his brother Lyle, and sister Violet. He is survived by his cousins, Cynthia Nass and Michele Lunaas both of Rochester; brothers-in-law, Arnold “Arnie” Morrisey of Mazeppa, and Roger (Bonnie) Morrisey of Zumbro Falls.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 12, at Schleicher Funeral Homes, Lake City Chapel, with Pastor Phil Schmidt officiating. The burial will follow the service in Dale Pleasant Prairie Cemetery in rural Zumbro Falls. Family and friends can visit from 9:00 - 11:00 a.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorials are preferred to: Zumbro Falls VFW Post 1802; Millville Valley American Legion Post #579; or Dale Pleasant Prairie Cemetery, 38038 603rd Street, Zumbro Falls, MN 55991.

