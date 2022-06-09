Feb. 13, 1944 - June 7, 2022

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Dallas Johnson, 78, Rochester, Minn., died Tuesday, June 7, in his home.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, June 16, at Macken Funeral Home in Rochester. Visitation will continue from 9-10 a.m., followed be a funeral at 11 a.m., Friday, June 17, at the funeral home. The Rev. Lester Horntvedt will officiate. Lunch will follow the burial at Eagles Club in Rochester. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery.

Arrangements by Macken Funeral Home.