Dalton E. Haas 29 of Rochester died unexpectedly on Friday, June 17, 2022, while fishing in Northern, MN. Dalton Emanuel Haas was born October 29, 1992 in Rochester, MN to Marvin and Kathleen (Kangas) Haas. Dalton graduated from John Marshall High School in 2011, and attended RCTC where he played football, he then went on to play Lacrosse at Winona State College graduating with a degree in Criminal Justice in 2015. Dalton accepted a job at the Federal Prison in Rochester, where he was currently employed. Dalton loved the outdoors, playing hockey, softball, fishing, and hunting. We will miss his gentle personality. His infectious smile and laugher. He will always be in our hearts

Dalton is survived by his mother, Kathleen Haas of Rochester; his brothers, Marvin III (Casandra Atkinson) of Westfield, WI, Kyle (Kristin) Haas of Rochester; significant other Kjerstin Booth and soon to be daughter, Ava of Rochester; daughter, Atleigh Haas of Rochester; aunts; uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father Marvin Jr., and an infant brother, Travis.

Mass of Christian burial will be Thursday, June 23, 2022, at 1:00 PM at Pax Christi Catholic Church 4135 18th Ave NW, visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church. Burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery.