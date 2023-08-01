Dana Nell Alsup, age 46, of Plainview.

Dana passed away peacefully in her home on July 15, 2023.

Dana had been employed by Bear Creek Services as a PCA. She had previously been employed by the Holiday Inn South as a bartender and manager.

Dana is survived by her brother, Charles; sons, Deuce and Wyatt; and her loving finace’, Arthur White.

There will be a Celebration of Life for Dana on August 19th from 1-5pm at Charlies Pub in Rochester.

Memories and condolences of Dana may be shared at rochestercremationservicesmn.com