Daniel A. Berg, 55, passed away on November 1, 2021 in Tucson, Arizona. Daniel was born May 25, 1966 in Rochester where he attended and graduated from John Marshall High School in 1984. Dan was a member of the JM swimming team as a diver. He won many conference & district awards. During high school he developed a strong interest and love for soccer. He had a great interest for the out of doors: camping, cycling, fishing and hiking.

He went to the university of Georgia where he was a member of the diving team his freshman year. He returned to Minnesota in 1985. He transferred to the University of Minnesota later and graduated in 1992 with a BA in Biological Sciences.

Daniel worked in the U of M agriculture labs and medical labs for two years doing research in swine disease and HIV disease. He is references in two research reports done at the U of M.

Daniel was a survivor of three bouts of cancer and many rounds of treatment. His mental health and depression were greatly affected.

Daniel is survived by his parents, brother David, Ocean Shores, WA, sister, Judy Bjornaas (Richard) in Herndon, VA, stepmother Judith Berg and his four children- Daniel J. Penick, Matthew Penick, Rhode Island, Elizabeth Franchot, Eden Prairie, MN and Jacob Berg, Rochester. He was a popular guy (Homecoming King 1984) and has many friends and family who are very sad about his passing.

He is preceded in death by his step father, David Anderson, his grandparents, Leo & Evelyn De Frang and Norman & Grace Berg.

Memorial Service will be held Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Rochester Christ United Methodist Church, 400 Fifth Avenue SW. Visitation at 10:00 a.m. Luncheon will follow the service.

Daniel will be laid to rest in the afternoon at Oak Grove Cemetery with his grandparents in Rushford, Minnesota in a service for family and friends.