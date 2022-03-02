Daniel “Danny” Christian Ellingson

Daniel Christian Ellingson, 55, of Rochester, MN, died Tuesday, March 1st, 2022 at Seasons Hospice House.

Danny was born January 29, 1967 in Rochester, MN to John and Mildred (Millie) Ellingson. Born with intellectual and physical disabilities, Danny was an inspiration for the creation and building of Hiawatha Homes. He lived the majority of his life at Hiawatha Homes and continued to inspire the development of more creative services and systems to support others like him.

Danny’s warm smile, joy for his favorite things, and loving personality will be missed by his family and the many people he touched over the years.

Danny is survived by his parents, John and Mille Ellingson of Rochester, MN; his brothers, David (Stacy) Ellingson and Mark (Janna) Ellingson of Rochester, and his sister Michelle (Ted) Bos of Carol Stream Illinois; seven nephews, Ted, Daniel and Nicholas Bos, Andrew, Michael, William, and James Ellingson; and two nieces, Kathryn and Nora Ellingson. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Christian and Gladys Ellingson, Leo and Geneva McGee and his nephew Adam Ellingson.

The Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at Saint Pius X Catholic Church in Rochester, MN with Rev. Russell Scepaniak officiating. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, March 7, 2022 in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service at Saint Pius X Catholic Church on Tuesday. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Rochester, MN.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Hiawatha Homes, Seasons Hospice, or a charity of your choice.

