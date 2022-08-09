Daniel E. Gabrielson (Gabby), 70, of Rochester, MN returned home to God to help watch over and protect us on August 9, 2022 in his home, after a strong battle against Lou Gehrig’s Disease (ALS).

Dan was born in Southern Iowa to Carl and Mary Gabrielson. He loved traveling and meeting new people. He had traveled to all 50 states and 22 countries. Dan traveled during his 11 ½ years in the United States Marine Corp. and with his family, where they made many wonderful memories. Gabby also loved to travel by talking with and encouraging thousands of patients and their families here for the Mayo Clinic, providing hope, humor, and comfort to people from all over the country and the world.

Gabby had a way of making everyone feel important and appreciated. “Thank you for all you do and for your service to others” is what he would always say, and he meant it every time. Dan was always grateful to God and the blessings he brought to his life and made everyone he met aware of what a blessing life is and God’s presence in everything we do.

Gabby had many wonderful friends and made so many special memories with his family, with his great sense of humor.

Dan was a patriotic American and proud marine with a kind, courageous heart that advocated for human rights. Dan enjoyed working hard his entire life. He worked many years in law enforcement. He was a big supporter of the law enforcement memorial and veteran activities. He was chief of police in Iowa, corrections officer for many years with the Federal Bureau of Prisons, worked construction, meat packing, farming, foreman in a foundry, and started his own businesses. After retiring from FMC in Rochester, he still had lots of energy and decided to join Mayo Clinic laboratory services, as well as doing lots of volunteer work in the community.

Dan is survived by his loving and supportive wife, Deborah, of 45 years; children; grandchildren; brothers, Richard and Raymond of Iowa; brother, Alan of Kansas; and many friends and family from all over the county.

Dan has been reunited with his parents, four siblings, granddaughter, as well as many other family and friends that preceded him in death.

Gabby always said prayers are our best wireless connection, so we ask for your continued prayers.

In lieu of flowers, the family wishes memorial donations be made to a charity of your choice or continue Dan’s legacy of doing two good deeds a day for someone else.

