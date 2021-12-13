Daniel Henry Ganz

Daniel “Dan” Ganz, 71, died in Eyota, Minnesota, on December 7, 2021, of natural causes.

Daniel was born to Henry and Regina (Glassmaker) Ganz in Rochester, MN, on June 6, 1950. Dan grew up in Rochester and graduated from John Marshall High School in 1968. After graduation, he enlisted in the US Army and served in Vietnam. He was a true patriot that believed and lived in allegiance to his country and our freedoms. After his service time, Dan was employed as a painter for Don Perkins, Sorensen and Sorensen, and for over 25 years at the Kahler Hotel. He was an impressive carpenter and made amazing things from wood, not only at work but also as a hobby. Many people in the Rochester community have a Dan Ganz original!

Dan was a competitive soul and enjoyed all sorts of games! Dan was a gifted pool player-a skill he spent his life perfecting. He played in many tournaments at the master level, both locally and nationally. He ran the Bailey’s Cup Tournament for 13 years to raise money for cancer research. He also enjoyed golfing with family and friends. He had boundless patience and encouragement for any newbies he golfed with, especially his beloved, Debbie Gibson. Dan was genuinely kind and loyal to the core. His friends and acquaintances will tell you he didn’t have an enemy anywhere. He was quick to jump in and help where needed. He had a mischievous sense of humor and was a joy to spend time with. He will be dearly missed.

Dan is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Tamera (Mollert) Ganz, and his sister, Sharon Ganz. He is survived by his sister, Debra (Samuel) Jones, and his niece, Mikaela Ganz-Brown both of Lake Nebagamon, WI, his nephew, Robert Ganz-Brown, and great-nephew, Landon Ganz-Brown, both of Superior, WI, as well as many other dear family members and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, December 18th, at 4:00 PM, at the Eagles Club in Rochester, MN, 917 15th Ave SE. An Honor Guard Ceremony will be held at 4:30.