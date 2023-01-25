Daniel J. Moore, Jr., age 96, of Rochester, MN died Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at The Homestead of Rochester, MN.

Dan was born March 21, 1926, in Bemidji, Minnesota the son of Daniel Joseph Moore and Elsie (Wolfe) Moore. Dan enlisted in the Army Air Corps when he graduated from high school in 1944. He was a radio operator and gunner in WWII and then stationed in Japan after the war ended. Dan married Nadene (Sunny) Booth on July 10, 1948, in Tenstrike, MN. He graduated from Bemidji State Teachers College in 1950. They moved their young family to Rochester and Dan began his career in the Rochester Public Schools that same year. While working as an English and social studies teacher at Central Junior High, Dan continued his education earning both a Master’s degree and an Ed. Specialist degree in Counseling Psychology from the University of Minnesota. He was a guidance counselor at John Marshall High School for many years and was the first Director of Guidance at Mayo High School until his retirement 1986.

Dan had many interests outside of work. He researched his family genealogy, and he wrote a memoir that provides insight into his life and ancestry. Dan was an avid reader. He was a self-taught woodworker who created many pieces of furniture that are still enjoyed by his family, completed a series of home improvement projects at their cabin on Woman Lake, where he fished, and they entertained both family and guests for 25 years. Dan was an avid sports fan, cheering on the Mayo Spartans, MN Gophers, Twins and Vikings. Dan and Sunny looked forward to watching the NCAA March Madness every year. He was active in Kiwanis, The Quarterback Club and the First Presbyterian Church

Dan is survived by four children, Nan Moore of Minneapolis, MN, Daniel (Brigid) Moore of Galena, OH, Katherine Moore of Minneapolis, MN, Thomas (Shari) Moore of Rochester, MN; two grandsons, Matthew, and Michael (Charlie) Moore; four great grandchildren, Caleb, Bryson, Shyla, and Audrey Moore. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Sunny Moore; and two sisters, Margaret (Peggy) Drysdale and Ann Moore Flowers.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the Moore family requests memorial gifts be directed to The Kiwanis Club of Rochester, MN. Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes is honored to be serving the Moore family; to share a special memory or condolence, please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com.