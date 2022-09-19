Daniel Jon Martin was born on September 19, 1988 to Jon and Lisa (Skrukrud) Martin in Rochester, Minnesota. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Chatfield, MN, attended school in Chatfield, and graduated from Chosen Valley High School in 2007, where he was active in band, football, basketball, and baseball.

At age seven he developed juvenile diabetes, Type 1. He fought the disease with vigor for himself and others by fundraising for JDRF to help find a cure for the disease. He was the 2011 Child Ambassador for JDRF. After high school, Dan worked at a variety of jobs in the agricultural and trucking fields. He loved anything to do with the outdoors, animals, and farming. He made his career choice of this by working with several farmers in the area and across the country.

Dan married Olga Meillier on August 11, 2021 in West Chatfield. He and Olga were on their first vacation trip to Branson, MO, when Dan had to be hospitalized. Dan passed away peacefully on September 13, 2022, six days away from his 34th birthday. He was a good father figure to his stepson Eli Ragova.

He is survived by his wife, Olga Ragova-Martin, stepson Eli Ragova, his parents Jon and Lisa (Skrukrud) Martin and his beloved dog Frankers, aunts and uncles Wendy Martin, Mary Martin, and Judy Martin of Chatfield, Mike and Marjorie Martin of Chatfield, Bob and Beverly Skrukrud of Prairie Village, KS, Jean and Wayne Gade of Erlanger, KY, Lynette and Mike Simser of Minneapolis, Janelle and Randy Paulson of Chatfield; and many cousins.

Dan was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Norman and Avis Skrukrud, his paternal grandparents Chester and Genevieve Martin, and uncle John Skrukrud.

A Celebration of Life gathering will be 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at the VFW Post 6913, in Chatfield.

