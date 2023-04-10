March 21, 1926 - Jan. 18, 2023

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Daniel Moore Jr., 96, Rochester, Minn., died Wednesday, Jan. 18, in The Homestead at Rochester.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by a celebration of life at 11 a.m., Friday, May 12, at the Ranfranz and Vine Remembrance and Reception Center in Rochester. A lunch will follow. Inurnment will be in Oakwood East Cemetery in Rochester. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to The Kiwanis Club of Rochester.

Arrangements by Ranfranz & Vine Funeral Homes.