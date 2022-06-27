Daniel Sobeck

Daniel Otto Sobeck, 60 of Pine Island, MN passed away unexpectedly Friday, June 24, 2022, at Mayo - St. Mary’s Campus in Rochester, MN due to complications of a chronic medical condition.

Dan was born February 20, 1962, in Winona, MN to Gerald and Beverly (Braatz) Sobeck. He graduated from Wabasha-Kellogg High School in 1980. He married Shelley Plank on July 27, 1985, at St. Felix Catholic Church in Wabasha, MN. Together they had three children. He worked for the Wabasha-Kellogg School District for numerous years, then in 1996 he and his family moved to Pine Island where he retired as the building and ground supervisor for Pine Island Public Schools.

Dan loved the outdoors, the family dogs (often more than his human children), boating with family & friends, constantly tinkering in his garage, supervising the family garden & was so proud of his famous pickle recipe passed down from his mother Bev. Despite significant physical limitations in the recent years, he continued to always offer a helping hand however he could. His biggest joy was his role as “Papa Dan” & spending as much time as he could with his grandchildren. Dan (Danny, Dan-the-man, Dan-o, Sobe) was known for his comical one liners, quick wit, and unsolicited advice. He will be missed beyond measure.

He is survived by his wife: Shelley; three children: Jamie (Kyle) Dessner, Haley (Elliott) Gaulke, and Corey (Alicia) Sobeck; six grandchildren: Liam, Lainee, Quinn, Lexi, Charlee, Emmi, and an expected baby girl due in July; and three sisters: Barb (Rich) Schuth, Susie (Dick Thomsen) McNallan; and Carol (Troy) Schneider; four nieces and one nephew.

He was preceded in death by his parents and granddaughter Weylyn Sobeck.

Funeral Mass will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, June 30, 2022, at St. Agnes Catholic Church, Kellogg with Reverend Prince Raja officiating.

There will be a celebration of life gathering 2:30 p.m. Thursday, June 30, at the Front Porch, Kellogg, MN.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, June 29th at Abbott Funeral Home, Wabasha.

He will be interred at Woodlawn Cemetery, Winona, MN.

Services entrusted to Abbott Funeral Home & Crematory, Wabasha, MN. Words of sympathy or remembrance may be left at www.abbottfh.com