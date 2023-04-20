Daniel W. Ryan

Daniel William Ryan passed away on April 17th, 2023. He was surrounded by friends and loved ones and went peacefully. Dan was born on October 26, 1952 to Stanley and Delores (Majerus) Ryan. He was raised in Rochester in a family of 6 children although his extended family would argue that they were all brothers and sisters, as they all grew up together and are all still very close. Dan was an Army veteran and was the last of the draftees out of Rochester. On June 15th, 1979 Dan married the love of his life Margret Kerr, together they raised two beautiful children, David and Melissa of which he was very proud. Dan had a knack for driving and always had fast cars and motorcycles, he continued that tradition until he passed. He grew up in the remodeling business in which he installed as a young adult and continued in the industry through sales and management until he retired in 2013 due to health reasons. He fought health issues for many years after outliving his chances, continued to create love and relationships with everyone around him, bringing everyone together.

Aside from his love for cars, he had a passion for fishing and hunting, as well as bringing friends and family to the dance floor. Pets were always a part of his life, he loved his cats and enjoyed his grand kitties as well. Dan had his last dance with his daughter Melissa on the Saturday prior to his passing. Dan will truly be missed by all the people who entered his life as he considered them all family, he cared deeply for everyone.

Dan is survived by his wife Margret, son David, daughter Melissa, and brothers Mike (Patty), Jim (Gaylene), Tom (Jill), in-laws Larry Johnson, Anne Carlson, Susan and Mike Schroeder, Mary Jeane Dery and all his beloved nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Stanley and Delores, his sisters Linda Johnson and Patricia Viker, brother-in-laws Larry Viker and Randy Carlson.

A celebration of life is planned for June 10th, 2023 and will be held close to his home at Uncle John’s on Lake Zumbro.

The family would like to thank Dan’s Mayo Clinic Care team for all there support over these last few years.