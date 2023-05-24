Darlean Smith

Darlean Irene Schaefer Smith was born August 19, 1929 in Old Concord, Minnesota to Everett and Minnie Schaefer. She graduated from West Concord High School and attended college for a year and a half. She worked as a Dietary Aid at Rochester Methodist Hospital and resided in Rochester, Minnesota for a number of years. On January 10, 1953 she married Leslie Smith. After a few years they, along with their daughter Barbara, moved to a farm in Kenyon, Minnesota where they resided for 21 years. Retiring from farming, they returned to Rochester where Darlean worked several jobs during her life, her favorite was at Mayo Clinic as a lab technician and as a member of the clerical staff for 13 years.

She enjoyed camping at Pioneer Camp Ground at Kellogg, Minnesota and the winters in Arizona. She was a great card maker and taught many classes in her retirement. Her hobbies included machine knitting, sewing and using a Serger. She was an avid Square Dancer, member of TRIAD Police Department, volunteered making meals for the homeless, and participated in many other activities such as being an officer in the Rochester Senior Center. The mayor of Rochester awarded her with an Outstanding Volunteer Award.

Darlean enjoyed playing 500, Pinochle, Dominos, scrapbooking, and exercise class. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. Known for her cheerful, willing to do attitude and ability to get along with everyone, she leaves a hole in our hearts.

Darlean committed her life to helping others in her personal life and in volunteer work. Darlean and her husband were foster parents to a number of children from two weeks old to 16 years of age. These children had medical, emotional, and legal problems. While providing them with a nice home and the necessities of life, they gave them the love, support, and the attention they needed. Dancing was a favorite pastime for Darlean; she and her husband joined the Silver Threads Square Dance Club where she served in many capacities, including secretary for 8 years.

After retiring, Darlean and her husband joined the Rochester Senior Center where she quickly adopted the mission: “To Enrich the Lives of Older Adults.” Her involvement began after serving ice cream at Fred Reed Hall in 1993. She was a catcher for the Senior Center softball team, served as co-chair for the Senior Center’s chicken dinners. In 2007 she was a driving force in the Senior Center’s Saturday Night Old Tyme Dances. Serving as President and secretary for 5 years, she took the lead in many of the activities from selling pop, ticket taking, to encouraging people to join in the fun. Friday mornings would find her as receptionist at the center. The club knew that when they needed a volunteer they could count on Darlean. In 2010, at the Olmsted County Fair, Darlean was awarded the Senior Center’s Volunteer Award.

Aside from her activities at the Senior Center, Darlean spent many hours at Samaritan Bethany Heights Nursing Home helping decorate, helping with outings for the seniors and escorting residents to the meals and activities. Saturday mornings, Darlean helped prepare noon meals and cleanup at Christ United Methodist Church for those in need.

In November 2007, Darlean received a certificate from the Rochester Police Department for successfully completing the Rochester Citizen Police Academy XV program. She joined TRIAD (seniors and law enforcement working together to stop crime). Members of the Rochester Police Department greatly appreciated her volunteer time, talent, and cheerful disposition. She helped with numerous clerical jobs, drove a van checking homes for persons who were on vacation, and her favorite - collecting “cuddle animals” for children who had been involved in car accidents or other tragedies to be used to help calm them down.

Darlean is survived by her daughter Barbara Cheney of Byron, grandsons Brad (Naomi) Clark of Rochester, Les (Jean) Clark of Pine Island; 2 step-grandchildren, Roberta (Gene) Zieman of Byron, Jeff (Amy) Cheney of Mantorville; 4 great-granddaughters; 2 sisters, Lorraine Flicek of Kasson, and Patricia (Larry) Smith of Pine Island; as well as many cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Leslie Smith; her parents, a sister, a brother, and a son-in-law, Jay Cheney.

Darlean went home to join her husband on Sunday May 21, 2023. A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday June 2nd at 11:00 AM at Pax Christi Catholic Church in Rochester. The Rev. John Sauer will celebrate the Mass. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service at the church. Burial of the urn will follow at Old Concord Cemetery. If so desired, memorials may be directed to the Mayo Clinic’s Alzheimer’s Disease Department