Darleen J. Hansen Dallas J. Hansen

Darleen Jeanette (Ferguson) Hansen, 83, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away Thursday, March 2, 2023 at Sacred Heart Hospice in Austin, Minnesota. Darleen’s son Dallas Jon Hansen, 57, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away Friday, February 3, 2023 at Saint Marys Hospital in Rochester, Minnesota.

Darleen was born November 14, 1939 to Edwin and Waunetta (Carnes) Ferguson in Wonewoc, Wisconsin. Later they moved to Austin, Minnesota where she graduated from Austin High School. After graduation, she attended Riverland College in Austin and graduated from the School of Cosmetology. In 1958 she married Duane “Red” Hansen at Queen of Angels Catholic Church in Austin. Darleen and Duane had four children, Derrick, Dawn, Diane, and Dallas. Duane and Darleen purchased the Riviera Restaurant in Austin and she served as a waitress and assistant manager. When her son Dallas took over as assistant manager, she then dedicated her time as the business’s bookkeeping manager. Darleen became very involved with her children in raising horses and eventually showing horses in national horse shows. For them to be able to do this, she became an adept “Big-Rig driver”. She was well known for her handling of these types of large vehicles and recreation vehicles. After her children had grown, she spent her time raising flowers, feeding birds, woodworking, and bicycling with her husband and friends.

Dallas was born October 17, 1965 to Duane and Darleen (Ferguson) Hansen at St. Olaf Hospital in Austin, Minnesota. Dallas graduated from Austin High School and attended 2 years post high school classes. While in high school, he was very involved in music, including the Austinaires singing group. He was a soloist for various events including funerals and weddings. Dallas began a long career in the restaurant business, first, as a waiter at the Riviera Restaurant, owned by his father, and later became an assistant manager. Dallas eventually moved to the Twin Cities where he worked at many well-known restaurants and supper clubs and established a reputation for his excellent service and attentiveness to his customers. It was not unusual for customers to ask for Dallas by name.

Preceded in death by Darleen’s daughters and Dallas’ sisters, Dawn Ehret and Dianne Fitzgerald.

Survived by Darleen’s husband and Dallas’ father, Duane “Red” Hansen; Darleen’s son and Dallas’ brother, Derrick and his wife Terri (Gerdes) Hansen. Grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins survive Darleen. Nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins survive Dallas.

A memorial Mass will be held for Darleen and Dallas at 11:00 am on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at St. Augustine Catholic Church with Father Jim Steffes officiating. Interment will follow at Grandview Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 24th from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm at Clasen-Jordan Mortuary, and will continue on Saturday morning from 10:00 am to 11:00 am prior to Mass at St. Augustine.