Darlene (Dickinson) Wegman

Funeral services for Darlene Wegman, and formerly known as Darlene Dickinson, will be held Friday January 14, 2022 at 11:00 AM at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Pine Island. The Rev. Jessica Bakken will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church, and burial will follow the funeral at Pine Island Cemetery. Mrs. Wegman, 89, of Mesa, Arizona, died Wednesday December 29, 2021 at a Mesa hospital.

Darlene Mae Archer was born November 27, 1932 in Pine Island, Minnesota the daughter of Oscar and Leeta (Kundert) Archer. Raised in Pine Island, she married George Dickinson in 1950. The couple farmed near Pine Island, and Darlene also worked as a cook for many years at Pine Haven Care Center. She enjoyed trips to the casino, playing bingo and cards, and traveling. And she was a huge fan of the Minnesota Vikings. Her husband George died in 1999, and she married Bob Wegman a couple of years later. He, too, precedes her in death. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Pine Island, and the Pine Island American Legion Auxiliary.

Darlene is survived by her sons, George (Dianne) Dickinson of Pine Island, Craig (Kim Richards) Dickinson of Rochester; a daughter, Sharon (Rusty) Taylor of Phoenix, Arizona; a step-son and step-daughter; grandchildren, Katherine, Travis, Tara, and J.C., as well as step-grandchildren Heidi and Bridget; and nieces and nephews. Also surviving are brothers, Howard (Bonnie) Archer of Wabasha, Paul Archer of Zumbrota, John (Delores) Archer of Pine Island, and a sister Elvira Wilson of Mesa, Arizona.

Darlene was preceded in death by her two husbands; her parents; three sisters; and a grandchild Brad Taylor.