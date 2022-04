June 18, 1939 - April 6, 2022

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Darlene Spaulding, 82, Rochester, Minn., died Wednesday, April 6, in Mayo Clinic - St. Marys Campus.

A memorial service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, June 18, at Messiah Lutheran Church in Hoffman, Minn.

Arrangements by Hindt Funeral Home.