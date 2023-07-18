Darold Baumgard, 92, of Rochester, MN, passed away peacefully on July 12, 2023. Darold and his infectious smile will be deeply missed.

Darold was born August 23, 1930 in Ewington Township, MN to Rudolph and Caroline (Hecht) Baumgard. He was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church, Brewster, MN. He graduated from Okabena High School in 1949 and continued his education at Worthington Community College. Darold took a break from college by enlisting in the U.S. Coast Guard from 1951 to 1954. Upon completion of his military service, Darold went on to Mankato State University, graduating in 1957 with a Bachelor of Science degree in teaching. While he was working, he continued his lifelong learning efforts by receiving his Master’s Degree from Winona State University, and his Education Specialist degree from St. Cloud State University.

Darold married Alice Nelson in Aitkin, MN on April 10, 1960. They were blessed with three sons: Kevin (Patty); Kent (Valerie); Ky (Sarha). He is survived by his wife Alice, his three sons, sister in-law Evonne Place, 6 grandkids: Lance, Morgan, Rebecca, Trent, Sam, and Chris, and many nieces and nephews.

Darold’s teaching and coaching career first took him to Okabena High School from 1957 to 1961. Then on to Stewartville High School, where he taught Phy Ed, Driver’s Ed, and coached basketball from 1961 to 1967. The major part of his career from 1967 to 1982 was at Rochester John Marshall (JM) High School, teaching Driver’s Ed and coaching basketball. Darold wrapped up his career at John Adams Junior High teaching Phy Ed and continuing coaching at JM until his retirement in 1987.

Darold was passionate about golfing, gardening, and watching most spectator sports (JM athletics, U of M Gopher basketball and football, Twins and Vikings). His great joy was watching his grandchildren in all of their activities. Darold was temporarily lured out of retirement by his son Ky, to volunteer as a coach with Ky’s high school basketball in Barron, WI.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother, four sisters: Edna, Alice, Hazel, Berdina; and brothers: Ray, Lester, Marvin, Donald, Merle, Harland, and Wesley.

We would love for you to come and join us on July 29, 2023 at 11 AM at Hosanna Lutheran Church in Rochester, MN to celebrate Darold’s life. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service. A luncheon will be served at the church after the service. Donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to the Parkinson’s Foundation or Hosanna Lutheran Church. As Darold requested, his body was donated to the Mayo Clinic.