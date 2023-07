Dec. 7, 1932 - July 11, 2023

HARMONY, Minn. - Darrel Ray, 90, Harmony, Minn., died Tuesday, July 11, in Gundersen Harmony Care Center.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, at Preston (Minn.) United Methodist Church. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m., followed by a funeral at 11 a.m., Wednesday, July 19, at the church. Pastor Mark Woodward will officiate. Burial with military honors will be in Minnesota Veterans Cemetery in Preston.

Arrangements by Hindt-Hudek Funeral Home.